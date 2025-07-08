Ulster University Business School graduates celebrate at ICC Belfast

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2025, 18:33 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 18:43 BST
Ulster University Business School students celebrated academic achievement at ICC Belfast on Monday (July 7).

Graduation ceremonies were held for the Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics; Business Engagement Unit; Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management; Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing.

Ulster University Business School graduates celebrating at ICC Belfast on Monday, July 7.

1. Business Success

Ulster University Business School graduates celebrating at ICC Belfast on Monday, July 7. Photo: Submitted

Graduation joy at ICC Belfast.

2. Business Success

Graduation joy at ICC Belfast. Photo: Submitted

Enjoying the special occasion for Ulster University Business School graduates.

3. Business Success

Enjoying the special occasion for Ulster University Business School graduates. Photo: Submitted

A proud moment for three Business School graduates.

4. Business Success

A proud moment for three Business School graduates. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:economics
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice