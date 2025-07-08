Ulster University Business School graduates celebrate at ICC Belfast

Graduation ceremonies were held for the Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics; Business Engagement Unit; Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management; Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing.
1 / 2
Graduation ceremonies were held for the Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics; Business Engagement Unit; Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management; Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.