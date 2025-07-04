Ulster University Coleraine: 30 happy pictures from Thursday's graduation ceremonies

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Jul 2025, 17:17 BST
Ulster University students celebrated with family and friends at graduation day on the Coleraine campus on Thursday.

Graduating during the morning ceremony were students from the Doctoral College, Faculty of Life and Health Sciences: School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Ulster University Business School: Business Engagement Unit, Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics, and the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

The afternoon graduation ceremony was for students from the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences: School of Psychology and School of Geography and Environmental Sciences.

Here are just some of the special moments from a memorable day.

Events management graduate Brenna Pollock and Anne-Louise Loughlin.

1. Graduation day

Events management graduate Brenna Pollock and Anne-Louise Loughlin. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Masters degree Advanced general dental practice graduate Molham Selman pictured with partner Brazilian.

2. Graduation day

Masters degree Advanced general dental practice graduate Molham Selman pictured with partner Brazilian. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Pharmacy graduate Mark Tomany from Co.Monaghan celebrates at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University with mum Una, dad Barry and girlfriend Anna.

3. Graduation day

Pharmacy graduate Mark Tomany from Co.Monaghan celebrates at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University with mum Una, dad Barry and girlfriend Anna. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

MSc in AGDP graduate Saffron Montgomery pictured with Rian Furphy, Dawn Montgomery and Sam Montgomery.

4. Graduation day

MSc in AGDP graduate Saffron Montgomery pictured with Rian Furphy, Dawn Montgomery and Sam Montgomery. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Coleraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice