Ulster University Coleraine: Friday's graduation celebrations in 25 fabulous photos

The morning ceremony saw students graduate from the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences: School of Biomedical Sciences and School of Sport.
In the afternoon it was time for celebration for those in the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: School of Arts and Humanities,School of Communication and Media and School of Education.
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.