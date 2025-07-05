Ulster University Coleraine: Friday's graduation celebrations in 25 fabulous photos

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Jul 2025, 10:11 BST
Ulster University’s summer graduations continued at the Coleraine campus on Friday.

The morning ceremony saw students graduate from the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences: School of Biomedical Sciences and School of Sport.

In the afternoon it was time for celebration for those in the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: School of Arts and Humanities,School of Communication and Media and School of Education.

Graduates enjoying the moment at Coleraine on Friday morning.

1. Graduation day

Graduates enjoying the moment at Coleraine on Friday morning. Photo: UU

Celebrating graduation day on Friday morning in Coleraine.

2. Graduation day

Celebrating graduation day on Friday morning in Coleraine. Photo: UU

The graduation ceremony on Friday morning in Coleraine.

3. Graduation day

The graduation ceremony on Friday morning in Coleraine. Photo: UU

Pausing for a photo at Coleraine on Friday morning.

4. Graduation day

Pausing for a photo at Coleraine on Friday morning. Photo: UU

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Coleraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice