Ulster University graduate plans to bring flood protection prototype to manufacturing stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Technology & Design student from Ulster University intends to develop his property protection prototype into an invaluable product for use in flooding-affected areas.

Peter McRoberts has just graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Technology with Design from Ulster University, marking the start of an exciting career in design engineering.

Peter began his university experience during the Covid pandemic which meant he spent his first year predominantly online and working remotely. Despite not being able to meet and interact with his fellow students, Peter adapted to this new way of learning quickly as the university worked hard to guide students through this challenging new working environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Everyone was in the same situation and despite the challenges the pandemic presented, I found I was able to connect with coursemates and peers in new ways. I was determined to enjoy every part of my university experience,” he said.

Peter McRoberts graduates with a Bachelor of Science in Technology with Design from Ulster University. Picture: Darren Kidd / Press Eye

In his final year Peter, from Ballinderry, was relocated from the Jordanstown to the new Belfast Campus.

“It was a big change moving from Jordanstown to Belfast, but the new state of the art campus is amazing, based in the middle of the city with quick and easy transport links and so many new resources. I’m glad I got the opportunity to experience studying there.”

As part of his course Peter undertook a successful placement year with Denroy Group working as a design engineer for Denman, a leading manufacturer of haircare products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved my placement year with Denroy. While there I worked as part of a team on a product redevelopment that led to a significant collaboration and projected large financial benefits for the company.”

His achievements were recognised with the prestigious Faculty of Computing Engineering & Built Environment (CEBE) Innovation in Placement award.

Reflecting on his placement, Peter said “My course helped greatly with my placement. It not only provided me with the means and confidence to apply but also ensured my placement had clear structure and objectives. This encouraged the company to entrust me with certain responsibilities and opportunities which, in turn, boosted my confidence for the remaining months.”

In his final year Peter completed his project, Floodwise. Building on the skills he had developed during his placement year and combining them with key learnings from his course Peter addressed how adverse weather conditions affect local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I conducted in-depth research and visited flood affected areas to gain a valuable understanding of the issue. I wanted to provide a solution and developed a self-operating brick vent cover that provides real-time data to homeowners and emergency responders during flooding incidents. The project is currently on pause post-graduation, but it is my intention to further develop this concept with the goal of eventually manufacturing the product.”

During his time at Ulster University, Peter actively participated in the Christian Union Society, where he served on the committee. Balancing his commitments to organising weekly meetings and events in the Union alongside his studies was a highlight of his time at Ulster University. The community of friends he found while continuing to practice his faith was an integral part of Peter’s education journey.