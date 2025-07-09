Ulster University summer graduations 2025: 24 happy photos from Tuesday's celebrations in Belfast

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST
Ulster University’s summer graduations continued in Belfast on Tuesday at the ICC with students celebrating the memorable occasion with family and friends.

Ceremonies included graduates from the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment: Belfast School of Architecture and the Built Environment, School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems and School of Computing along with Faculty of Life and Health Sciences: School of Health Sciences and School of Nursing.

Orlagh McKenna who graduated with BSc Environmental Health pictured with her sister Shauna McKenna.

1. Graduation day

Orlagh McKenna who graduated with BSc Environmental Health pictured with her sister Shauna McKenna. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Patrick Lynch graduated with BHSC in Real Estate pictured with Alexandra Drain at the Ulster University Class of 2025 Graduation at the ICC, Belfast.

2. Graduation day

Patrick Lynch graduated with BHSC in Real Estate pictured with Alexandra Drain at the Ulster University Class of 2025 Graduation at the ICC, Belfast. Photo: William Cherry / Presseye

Patrick Lynch graduated with BHSC in Real Estate pictured with Patrick and Kim Lynch.

3. Graduation day

Patrick Lynch graduated with BHSC in Real Estate pictured with Patrick and Kim Lynch. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Andrew Gordon who graduated with BEng Civil Engineering with diploma in Professional Practice pictured with his family Ida Steele, Lyn Gordon, Mervyn Gordon, Pearl Gordon and Eva Gordon at the Ulster University Class of 2025 Graduation at the ICC, Belfast.

4. Graduation day

Andrew Gordon who graduated with BEng Civil Engineering with diploma in Professional Practice pictured with his family Ida Steele, Lyn Gordon, Mervyn Gordon, Pearl Gordon and Eva Gordon at the Ulster University Class of 2025 Graduation at the ICC, Belfast. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice