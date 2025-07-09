Ceremonies included graduates from the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment: Belfast School of Architecture and the Built Environment, School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems and School of Computing along with Faculty of Life and Health Sciences: School of Health Sciences and School of Nursing.
Orlagh McKenna who graduated with BSc Environmental Health pictured with her sister Shauna McKenna. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
Patrick Lynch graduated with BHSC in Real Estate pictured with Alexandra Drain at the Ulster University Class of 2025 Graduation at the ICC, Belfast. Photo: William Cherry / Presseye
Patrick Lynch graduated with BHSC in Real Estate pictured with Patrick and Kim Lynch. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
Andrew Gordon who graduated with BEng Civil Engineering with diploma in Professional Practice pictured with his family Ida Steele, Lyn Gordon, Mervyn Gordon, Pearl Gordon and Eva Gordon at the Ulster University Class of 2025 Graduation at the ICC, Belfast. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
