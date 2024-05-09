Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A package of dog chews has been seized in Co Armagh under veterinary medicines regulations.

The package containing animal supplements was identified by a courier company based at a depot in the Portadown area.

It had arrived from the USA destined for delivery to a residential address in Newry.

The product – a sample size packet of Pet Health Solutions Joint Max Triple Strength soft chews for dogs – was detained and subsequently seized by an inspector from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The Veterinary Medicines Directorate said this product was intended for use in dogs and indicated for the treatment or prevention of arthritis.

"The product labelling is not compliant with the requirements of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations as it presents the product as a medicine,” it said.