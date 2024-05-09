Unauthorised dog product from the USA seized at courier company depot in Portadown
and live on Freeview channel 276
The package containing animal supplements was identified by a courier company based at a depot in the Portadown area.
The product – a sample size packet of Pet Health Solutions Joint Max Triple Strength soft chews for dogs – was detained and subsequently seized by an inspector from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).
The Veterinary Medicines Directorate said this product was intended for use in dogs and indicated for the treatment or prevention of arthritis.
"The product labelling is not compliant with the requirements of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations as it presents the product as a medicine,” it said.
The product was seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.