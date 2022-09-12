Councillors had asked for the council's flags policy to be relaxed to enable Union flags to be flown at the local authorities offices in the three main towns.

However, following discussions, it was agreed a Union flag would only be flown at the Dungannon office during the period of mourning.

In a joint statement the Ulster Unionist Party and DUP councillors said: "Her Majesty The Queen’s status throughout the world was unrivalled. The outpouring of sympathy and grief stands as testament to the esteem in which she was held across all communities.

Mid Ulster Council offices in Dungannon where the Union flag will be flown at half mast.

"The unionist family in Mid Ulster District Council requested that there be a relaxing of the current Council policy on flags, to enable the Union Flag to be flown at half-mast on Council properties in the three main towns as a mark of respect on the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll. This would be in line with UK government guidance and official protocol.

"Following discussions, Councillors have agreed that the Union Flag will fly at half-mast on the Council’s office in Dungannon. We are disappointed that it will not fly in Cookstown or Magherafelt.

"Mid Ulster constituents share in this great loss but are also saddened that parties within the Council whilst calling for a shared future, at the same time are blocking others from expressing their respect in the same way as local authorities throughout the rest of the United Kingdom by flying the Union Flag at half-mast for ten days."