Unions suspend Northern Ireland school support workers strike action
The move comes after a meeting on Friday between trade unions and representatives of the Department of Education and the Education Authority.
Those set to strike included bus drivers, classroom assistants and canteen staff.
NIPSA and GMB have agreed to suspend strikes planned for Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4 to allow for further discussion on resolving the ongoing pay and grading dispute.
Unite the Union will be suspending action on Monday only, pending further negotiations which will take place that day to find an acceptable resolution to the dispute.
Education Minister Paul Givan welcomed the suspension of the industrial action.
"This means importantly, that it will now be possible for many schools planning to close on Monday and Tuesday to open as normal,” he said.
"I fully acknowledge the exceptional role played by support staff right across the education sector. Without their outstanding dedication and hard work, those who are most dependent on the services they provide, would not receive the vital support they need and deserve.
"I am committed to working with the unions to find a resolution and remain confident that progress can be made. I will work with Executive colleagues to ensure that is the result.”
In a statement, NIPSA said the representatives of the Department for Education “indicated they are willing to engage in meaningful negotiations to resolve the pay and grading review dispute”.
"All trade unions responded by indicating their willingness to participate in negotiations,” the statement said,
"Trade unions have now reported back to their respective organisations and have evaluated their industrial action positions.
“As a result, NIPSA will suspend strike action on June 3 and 4. All trade unions have, however, clearly stated that action short of strike action will remain in place and that they will return to strike action if negotiations are not conducted in good faith and in a timely fashion.
"This temporary suspension of strike action provides an opportunity to test the commitment of the NI Assembly Executive to resolve this long running injustice.”
