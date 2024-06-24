Craigavon Civic Centre, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

A protest rally is to be held outside Craigavon Civic Centre this evening following claims a Unite representative was sacked by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The rally is to be held outside the Civic Centre this evening at 6pm ahead of this month’s general meeting of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

A spokesperson for Unite said: “ The protest follows the sacking of a Unite workplace rep last week. The sacking was the latest in a series of actions about which unions have raised concerns.

"Unite has formally registered a trade dispute with ABC Council and the union is proceeding to ballot members for industrial action in response.”

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “An attack against a union rep is an attack against every union member in a workplace. Unite cannot and will not accept this attack against our shop steward.

“The council has been put on notice that Unite will use all the power in its arsenal to get this disgraceful decision overturned.”

Regional secretary Susan Fitzgerald who will speak at the protest, said: “Senior management at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council appear intent on creating a hostile environment for unions. If they do not reverse their stance they will be met head on by the strength of Unite.

“Unite is in the process of balloting our members for industrial action; management need to back off and reinstate our rep.”

The union has written to all 41 councillors at ABC council inviting them to attend and to ask that ‘they demand management end the hostile environment for unions’.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “Council strongly refutes any allegation that a member of staff would be subject to any detriment as a result of or relating to Trade Union membership or activities. Council recognises the right of all employees to join a Trade Union and have the benefit of that membership. Council further recognises the right of Trade Unions to raise a dispute or take industrial action and is committed to engaging with the Trade Union to discuss and explore resolution.

“Council cannot comment on any individual HR process given their confidential nature and will be making no comment in respect of same.