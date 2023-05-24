Universal Pictures are offering a great opportunity for people in Northern Ireland hoping to begin a career in film production.

The company’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) is looking to hire trainees for an upcoming feature film in Belfast.

The successful candidates will receive “hands-on job training across select below-the-line departments to help kickstart a career in film production”.

The work is expected to begin in July and end in November, with exact dates to be confirmed.

This is a paid opportunity, advertised at £600 pw, with a maximum of 55 hours per week, Monday to Friday.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 31.