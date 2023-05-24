Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81

Universal Pictures seeking trainees to work on new film in Belfast

Universal Pictures are offering a great opportunity for people in Northern Ireland hoping to begin a career in film production.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th May 2023, 09:40 BST

The company’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) is looking to hire trainees for an upcoming feature film in Belfast.

The successful candidates will receive “hands-on job training across select below-the-line departments to help kickstart a career in film production”.

The work is expected to begin in July and end in November, with exact dates to be confirmed.

Most Popular
Universal Pictures’ Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) is looking to hire trainees for an upcoming feature film in Belfast.Universal Pictures’ Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) is looking to hire trainees for an upcoming feature film in Belfast.
Universal Pictures’ Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) is looking to hire trainees for an upcoming feature film in Belfast.

This is a paid opportunity, advertised at £600 pw, with a maximum of 55 hours per week, Monday to Friday.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 31.

The opportunity is currently being advertised on the Northern Ireland Screen website. For more details and to apply, click here.

Related topics:Northern Ireland