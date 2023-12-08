Do you have an idea that would benefit the areas of Articlave, Castlerock or Downhill?

Community Choices is an exciting new Participatory Budgeting project, in which residents get involved in the process of deciding how public money is spent for the betterment of the community.

There is a total of £5000 funding available, which will divided into two pots of £1000 and six pots of £500 to be spent on various community-related projects. Anyone from local groups or individuals from primary school age upwards can submit a bid for funding.

Once all bids are received they will be assessed by a panel, followed by a day where each applicant will host a stall to promote their bid, allowing local residents to vote for the projects they wish to be successful.

How can you get involved?

Come up with an idea that you could use the funding to deliver (either up to £500 or up to £1000), which you think would benefit the community. Chat to your family, friends, neighbours and/or local group about your idea to see what they think. There will be a facility to submit your bid online or to drop a hard copy into a collection point. The projects with enough votes will receive the funding to make their idea happen.