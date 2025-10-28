Warnings of high winds have resulted in two planned Halloween events in Coleraine this week being combined into a single evening of entertainment.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council had originally scheduled two nights of ‘Halloween Happenings’ on Wednesday and Thursday, October 29 and 30 with fireworks displays and entertainment at Ulster University.

However, on Tuesday, October 28, the Council issued a statement saying that weather warnings have resulted in the two events being combined into one.

The Council said: “As a result of forecast high winds and weather conditions for Thursday 30th October, we will now be bringing together both evenings of Halloween Happenings, planned at Ulster University, to create one great big Halloween spectacular on Wednesday 29th October!

"Enjoy one amazing evening of spooktacular fun with Halloween magic and plenty of thrills, chills, creepy characters and an extended Spooky Trail!

"If you prefer more sparkle, more fun, less fright and a calmer Halloween vibe, come along to our Quiet Time from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for gentler, quieter thrills, family friendly entertainment, plenty of smiles with less spook and stay to enjoy the low noise fireworks at 8.15pm. The evening then ends with another spectacular traditional fireworks finale at 9pm.

"At the start of the evening, enjoy all the family friendly fun including Carnival Games, Photobooth, Whack a Monster, Zombie Nerf Shootout, Circus Skills, Bubble Car, Wall of Terror, Calmer Spooky Trail, low-noise DJ and amusements.

“From 6.30pm the energy and thrill factor ramps up, perfect if you enjoy your Halloween chills and thrills with more bite...Expect plenty of big Halloween energy with spooky surprises and high-energy chills as the night goes on!

"Enjoy the full range of fangtastic entertainment and activities including Amusements, Stilt walkers, Creepy Characters, Fire Entertainment, Flash Mob Dance Crew, DJ Music, Kids Fancy Dress Competition and Spooky Trail.

"Follow the Spooky Trail through the haunted woods and meet the creatures who live there... if you dare!”