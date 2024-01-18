Register
Update on bins collection from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has issued another update on bin collections today (Thursday).
By Una Culkin
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:27 GMT
Council has issued an update on bin collections in light of the weather conditions. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilCouncil has issued an update on bin collections in light of the weather conditions. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Council said that due to ice and snow, it may not be possible for refuse collection vehicles to access all roads today.

They said: “Should your bin not be collected, householders and businesses are kindly asked to continue to leave their bin out. Your bin will be collected at the earliest opportunity and when it is safe to do so.” Weather permitting, the bin collection service will operate as normal on Friday.

