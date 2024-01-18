Update on bins collection from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has issued another update on bin collections today (Thursday).
Council said that due to ice and snow, it may not be possible for refuse collection vehicles to access all roads today.
They said: “Should your bin not be collected, householders and businesses are kindly asked to continue to leave their bin out. Your bin will be collected at the earliest opportunity and when it is safe to do so.” Weather permitting, the bin collection service will operate as normal on Friday.