Upholstery workshop is furnishing Cloughmills community with new skills
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cloughmills Community Action Team received a Housing Executive community involvement grant of £900 towards an upholstery project which encourages attendees to breathe new life into pre-loved pieces of furniture.
Mostly novices to upholstery, five women and seven men are participating in the three-hour workshops which are running for five weeks in September and October.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jim Whitten, Secretary, Cloughmills Community Action team said: “We would like to thank the Housing Executive for their support which has helped us to take a further step forward in the regeneration of the Mill at Cloughmills.
“Participants have brought in their own pieces of furniture to be worked on in the workshop under the guidance of the tutor Anna Margaret Jamieson and all involved are gaining a real sense of achievement from the work undertaken. Anna is teaching them how to strip covers and braiding from chairs and replace these with new materials and beading.
“She is also guiding them through the processes of repainting chairs as well as repairing, re-stuffing and re-padding seat webbing and covers. Some of the men have made new foot stools in our woodwork workshop and then covered these with soft top covers in the upholstery workshop.
“This upholstery course demonstrates the overriding principles we try to follow in our activities at the mill, to recycle, repair and re-use and it will help the organisation to expand its reach in the community."