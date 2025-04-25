Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band's big parade in Lurgan will mark 20th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A big turnout is expected for Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band’s 20th anniversary parade in Lurgan this evening (Friday).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 40 bands are expended to join the host outfit as they step out through the town from 7pm.

Following the parade there will be a function with DJ Lover and others performing in Lurgan Legion starting at 9pm to raise money for Epilepsy Awareness in memory of Steven Carson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What a line up of bands we have coming to our wee town,” a spokesperson for Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band said. “The bands are coming in their numbers to support us, we hope the crowds are too! Get out in to the town and be a part of what will be a fantastic night!

Standard bearers for Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band pictured before the Battle of the Somme Commemoration Parade in Lurgan in 2023. Included are, from left, Oivia Twinem, Emily Blair, Heather Healey and Amelia Wells. Picture: Tony Hendron

"So far, we have had all of these bands confirm they'll be coming to our parade, and there are still more to confirm.”

Ardarragh Accordion Band Rathfriland

Armagh True Blues Flute Band

Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster

Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band

Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band

Blackskull Orange & Blue

Blair Omagh

Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band

Clogher Valley Grenadiers

Corbet Accordion Band

Cormeen Rising Sons of William

Crimson Star Flute Band Comber

Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band

Sons Of Ulster Dromore

Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band, Keady

Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band

Protestant Boys East Belfast

Flutes & Drums Kilmore

Gilford Young Conquerors Flute Band

Hillhaven Flute Band

Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band

Kinallen Flute Band LOL 247

Lisburn Fusiliers Flute Band

Loyal Sons of Benagh

Moneyslane Flute Band

Mullabrack Accordion Band

Omagh Protestant Boys Melody Flute Band

Portadown Defenders Flute Band

Portadown True Blues Flute Band

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band

Pride of Knockmore

Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band

Rathcoole Protestant Boys Official

Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys

Skeogh Flute Band

Sgt White Memorial Flute Band

South Belfast Protestant Boys

Star of Down Maghera Flute Band

Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band, west Belfast

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart tabled an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons on Thursday to mark the occasion.

"I always like to mark significant local events with an Early Day Motion in Parliament. It is a way of recognising the occasion and ensuring it is recorded in the historical records of the House of Commons,” the DUP representative said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For two decades, the band has been a powerful force for music, tradition, and community in Lurgan. This milestone will be marked tonight with their commemorative parade in Lurgan, and I commend all those involved in organising this important celebration.”

The motion states: “That this House congratulates the Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band on the occasion of their 20th anniversary; notes the band’s commitment to music, tradition and community over the past two decades; recognises the role flute bands play in cultural heritage and youth engagement across Northern Ireland; further notes that the band will mark this milestone with a commemorative parade in Lurgan on Friday 25th April 2025; commends all those involved in organising the event and participating bands; and wishes the Upper Bann Fusiliers continued success for the years ahead.”

What route will the parade take?

The parade will follow this route:

Shaerf Drive

Queens Walk

Logan Drive

Foster Place

Queen Street

High Street

Market Street

Turning around back of War Memorial

Market Street

Union Street

The host band – Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band - only will do the return route:

Union Street

Market Street

High Street

Queen Street

Forster Place

Logan Drive

Queens Walk

Shaerf Drive

Advice for spectators

The town centre will be closed to traffic coming into town before the main parade starts. If you want to park up for the parade it would be advisable to do so before it moves off at 7pm. As the town is expected to be busy and parking spaces at a premium so spectators are advised to arrive early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the town is full there is parking in the various car parks along Millennium Way, Johnstons Row and Robert Street, again these car parks will also be used by bandsmen / women so will be busy.

The public are urged not to park on the road in Queen Street (from top of Robert Street to Fultons - opposite Carla's Lockhart's office) as this creates an unsafe area for bands to parade due to any traffic that leaves the town throughout the parade. It is understood the police will have this area coned off.

"We have Loyal Orders parading with us from 7pm and this will add significant additional traffic into town.

The town centre is an alcohol free area and the police will enforce this on the night,” said the host band spokesperson.

Following the parade there will be a function with DJ Lover and others performing in Lurgan Legion starting at 9pm to raise money for Epilepsy Awareness in memory of Steven Carson.