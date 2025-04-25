Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band's big parade in Lurgan will mark 20th anniversary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Up to 40 bands are expended to join the host outfit as they step out through the town from 7pm.
Following the parade there will be a function with DJ Lover and others performing in Lurgan Legion starting at 9pm to raise money for Epilepsy Awareness in memory of Steven Carson.
“What a line up of bands we have coming to our wee town,” a spokesperson for Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band said. “The bands are coming in their numbers to support us, we hope the crowds are too! Get out in to the town and be a part of what will be a fantastic night!
"So far, we have had all of these bands confirm they'll be coming to our parade, and there are still more to confirm.”
- Ardarragh Accordion Band Rathfriland
- Armagh True Blues Flute Band
- Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster
- Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band
- Blackskull Orange & Blue
- Blair Omagh
- Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Clogher Valley Grenadiers
- Corbet Accordion Band
- Cormeen Rising Sons of William
- Crimson Star Flute Band Comber
- Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band
- Sons Of Ulster Dromore
- Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band, Keady
- Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Protestant Boys East Belfast
- Flutes & Drums Kilmore
- Gilford Young Conquerors Flute Band
- Hillhaven Flute Band
- Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band
- Kinallen Flute Band LOL 247
- Lisburn Fusiliers Flute Band
- Loyal Sons of Benagh
- Moneyslane Flute Band
- Mullabrack Accordion Band
- Omagh Protestant Boys Melody Flute Band
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues Flute Band
- Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band
- Pride of Knockmore
- Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band
- Rathcoole Protestant Boys Official
- Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys
- Skeogh Flute Band
- Sgt White Memorial Flute Band
- South Belfast Protestant Boys
- Star of Down Maghera Flute Band
- Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band, west Belfast
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart tabled an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons on Thursday to mark the occasion.
"I always like to mark significant local events with an Early Day Motion in Parliament. It is a way of recognising the occasion and ensuring it is recorded in the historical records of the House of Commons,” the DUP representative said.
"For two decades, the band has been a powerful force for music, tradition, and community in Lurgan. This milestone will be marked tonight with their commemorative parade in Lurgan, and I commend all those involved in organising this important celebration.”
The motion states: “That this House congratulates the Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band on the occasion of their 20th anniversary; notes the band’s commitment to music, tradition and community over the past two decades; recognises the role flute bands play in cultural heritage and youth engagement across Northern Ireland; further notes that the band will mark this milestone with a commemorative parade in Lurgan on Friday 25th April 2025; commends all those involved in organising the event and participating bands; and wishes the Upper Bann Fusiliers continued success for the years ahead.”
What route will the parade take?
The parade will follow this route:
- Shaerf Drive
- Queens Walk
- Logan Drive
- Foster Place
- Queen Street
- High Street
- Market Street
- Turning around back of War Memorial
- Market Street
- Union Street
The host band – Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band - only will do the return route:
- Union Street
- Market Street
- High Street
- Queen Street
- Forster Place
- Logan Drive
- Queens Walk
- Shaerf Drive
Advice for spectators
The town centre will be closed to traffic coming into town before the main parade starts. If you want to park up for the parade it would be advisable to do so before it moves off at 7pm. As the town is expected to be busy and parking spaces at a premium so spectators are advised to arrive early.
If the town is full there is parking in the various car parks along Millennium Way, Johnstons Row and Robert Street, again these car parks will also be used by bandsmen / women so will be busy.
The public are urged not to park on the road in Queen Street (from top of Robert Street to Fultons - opposite Carla's Lockhart's office) as this creates an unsafe area for bands to parade due to any traffic that leaves the town throughout the parade. It is understood the police will have this area coned off.
"We have Loyal Orders parading with us from 7pm and this will add significant additional traffic into town.
The town centre is an alcohol free area and the police will enforce this on the night,” said the host band spokesperson.
Following the parade there will be a function with DJ Lover and others performing in Lurgan Legion starting at 9pm to raise money for Epilepsy Awareness in memory of Steven Carson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.