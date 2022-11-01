“It was an absolute pleasure to host Drumlough Pipe Band at Stormont,” said Mrs Dodds.

"My colleague Diane Forsythe had organised for the band to come up to Parliament Buildings but was unable to attend the event because of a family funeral.

“Drumlough Pipe Band was formed 80 years ago. It is a wonderful example of a community coming together to form and support a band which celebrates our culture through music.

MLA Diane Dodds welcomes Drumlough Pipe Band to Stormont

“The values of faith, family and community are so evident and I offer a hearty congratulations to all those whose hard work has ensured this outstanding achievement.

“Congratulations to Drum Major Jorja Turkington. This very accomplished young lady won the “Junior Drum Major World Championship” in August this year at a competition in Glasgow.”

Diane Dodds MLA with Jorja Turkington and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield