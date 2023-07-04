Two community transport services used by isolated and rural communities in the Upper Bann area have been handed a financial life-line, says MLA Jonathan Buckley.

Mr Buckley welcome the news of a funding extension to community transport for rural and isolated communities across Northern Ireland.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Speaking this week the Upper Bann MLA said: "There has unfortunately been a lot of uncertainty regarding the Dial-a-lift and Disability Action services throughout this year. Previously funding had only been temporarily extended from April until July - but thankfully now it has been secured until the end of the financial year in April 2024.

"These services continue to be a lifeline to many rural and isolated communities right across the country, and for many this will be a long awaited news," said Mr Buckley.

"Since March I have been liaising with elderly constituents and those living with disabilities that rely on these services to get to and from work and to access crucial public services. To each of these people this news is a lifeline, and I know much more work can be done to safeguard these services.

"Throughout this period my party has been working closely with the transport sector and we will continue to work towards finding a sustainable long-term solution beyond this current extension.”