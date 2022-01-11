Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “Our local churches and faith-based groups are a vitally important part of the fabric of our community. Whilst their primary purpose is to evangelise, the very positive impact of their practical outworking of their faith in our community is clear. It helps to transform communities and the lives of many individuals.

“All this work comes with significant cost implications and I have been led to producing this funding directory for local churches and faith-based groups to help congregations to meet this cost. It is not a replacement for the money accrued through tithes, but to complement this.”

The launch is on Thursday January 20th at Portadown’s YMCA Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP will speak at the launch.

“Any local congregation of faith-based group that wishes to send a representative is welcome to do so and can register attendance by contacting my office,” said Mrs Lockhart.

-

-