As contractors have been appointed by the NIHE to complete kitchen and bathroom replacements and other work, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has urged that these works are rolled out with ‘a sense of urgency’.

Mrs Lockhart welcome the news that work on the NIHE ECM schemes, kitchen and bathroom replacements, and damp proofing works adding that the reallocation of these works will be a boost for NIHE tenants awaiting improvements to their home.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

She said: “This is very good news, albeit it is long overdue. Right across Upper Bann we have a significant number of NIHE tenants who need a range of works completed to their homes to bring them up to the standards tenants deserve. This has been held up by ongoing difficulties faced by the Housing Executive in securing contractors to complete these works.

"Now that contractors have been identified and appointed, it is important that the range of schemes such as ECM, kitchen and bathroom replacement and damp proofing are rolled out with a sense of urgency, but also to a standard tenants deserve.

"I know many people will be seeking clarity on when works may be completed to their homes.”