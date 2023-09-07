Upper Bann MP invites local bands to funding workshop in Brownlow House
The DUP representative said she was delighted the Ulster-Scots Community Network has accepted an invitation to attend her funding workshop for marching bands.
The workshop begins at 7.30pm and will talk attendees through the process of applying for funding.
"This is a great opportunity for bands to secure much-needed funding to upgrade existing instruments, or purchase new instruments for new recruits,” she said.
"My hope is that bands in Upper Bann will take this opportunity. I am so proud of our local marching bands, who not just display wonderful musical expertise, but also provide a great outlet for people of all ages to socialise whilst celebrating our rich culture.
"Everyone is welcome to attend, and I look forward to seeing a good crowd at Brownlow House.”