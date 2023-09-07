Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has encouraged local bands to attend an upcoming workshop in Brownlow House in Lurgan on Thursday, September 14 to learn more about the Arts Council Musical Instruments for Bands funding.

The DUP representative said she was delighted the Ulster-Scots Community Network has accepted an invitation to attend her funding workshop for marching bands.

The workshop begins at 7.30pm and will talk attendees through the process of applying for funding.

"This is a great opportunity for bands to secure much-needed funding to upgrade existing instruments, or purchase new instruments for new recruits,” she said.

MP Carla Lockhart has invited local bands to a funding workshop to learn more about the Arts Council Musical Instruments for Bands Funding. Picture: Tony Hendron

"My hope is that bands in Upper Bann will take this opportunity. I am so proud of our local marching bands, who not just display wonderful musical expertise, but also provide a great outlet for people of all ages to socialise whilst celebrating our rich culture.