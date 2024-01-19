My name is Audrey Carroll and I am Groups Convenor for Upper Bann University of the Third Age.

Last year Jean Millar started a Knit and Natter group, for a group of retired people so that we could have a chat, connect with each other and most importantly knit. At our first meeting Jean introduced us to the Sands charity who offer support and comfort to bereaved families of still born children. Thirteen babies are still born every day in the UK.

We as a group started to knit and crochet beautiful baby blankets so desperately needed by the charity.The charity provides a comfort box to every bereaved family which includes one of the baby blankets.

On Wednesday, January 17 we were able to present to Stephen Guy, a representative of Sands, 36 finished blankets. Stephen shared his own very poignant story of bereavement and how this led to his involvement with Sands.

Jean Millar with the knitted and crocheted blankets.

Our star knitter was Amanda Gordon who knit 19 of the 36 blankets and was awarded a huge ball of wool for her efforts.

To find out mor about the knitting group please contact the ubu3a website http://www.upperbannu3a.com/