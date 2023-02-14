Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership has announced a new Personal Learning Account Fund which will provide up to £500 towards a range of accredited training courses.

The fund, designed to help both employed and unemployed individuals gain new skills, will also help improve applicant’s job prospects and career opportunities.

Marc McGerty, Manager, said: “This fund is open for applications and it is our hope that prospective applicants will take full advantage of this support to help them upskill, reskill and seek new employment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To be eligible for this funding you must be aged over 18; be resident in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area; be eligible to work in the UK.

Pictured at the launch of Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership’s new Personal Learning Account Fund are Chloe Stewart, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Marc McGerty and Dearbhaile Hutchinson

The fund is now open, and applications will be assessed on a rolling basis. Apply online now via the online Funding Hub https://grants.ccgbcapps.com/

The Labour Market Partnership is part of a province wide initiative funded by the Department for Communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement