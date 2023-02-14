The fund, designed to help both employed and unemployed individuals gain new skills, will also help improve applicant’s job prospects and career opportunities.
Marc McGerty, Manager, said: “This fund is open for applications and it is our hope that prospective applicants will take full advantage of this support to help them upskill, reskill and seek new employment.”
To be eligible for this funding you must be aged over 18; be resident in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area; be eligible to work in the UK.
The fund is now open, and applications will be assessed on a rolling basis. Apply online now via the online Funding Hub https://grants.ccgbcapps.com/
The Labour Market Partnership is part of a province wide initiative funded by the Department for Communities.
To find out more please visit www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/lmp or email [email protected]