He is missing from the Newtownabbey area and was last seen on the Antrim Road at 7pm yesterday (January 26).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Jamie is 29-years-old and is described as 5ft 7 with a thin build. He would have dark brown curly hair which is short at the sides, last sighted wearing a black jacket, black underarmour bottoms and black trainers.

“If this male is sighted, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 1800 26/01/22.”

Jamie Trimble.