The president arrives at Belfast International Airport on Air Force One some time on Tuesday evening, where he will be greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
He is expected to hold bilateral talks with Mr Sunak in Belfast on Wednesday morning and also meet representatives of Northern Ireland's main political parties.
President Biden’s main engagement in Northern Ireland will be at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast where he will deliver a keynote speech on Wednesday.
His four-day visit to the island of Ireland coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
President Biden is expected to leave Belfast on Wednesday afternoon to travel to the Republic of Ireland for events in counties Louth and Mayo, where he has relatives, and in Dublin before leaving on Friday.
Tight security operations are already in place in Belfast city centre ahead of the Presidential visit.
Which roads are / will be closed?
The PSNI has advised the following roads around the new Ulster University campus will be closed to traffic from 9pm on Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon.
- York Street
- Donegal Street
- Academy Street
- Frederick Street
The following roads are already closed and will remain so until Wednesday afternoon.
- James Street
- Franklin Street
- Bedford Street
- Clarence Street West
What to do if you want to see President Biden
The PSNI is warning that anyone planning to travel to Belfast to see President Biden should expect some traffic disruption.
"Make sure you leave extra time for your journey, consider using public transport and follow the directions of police and event stewards,” a spokesperson said.
"Those attending the event or those wishing to watch the motorcade should make sensible provisions for parking, walking to the venue or attending designated viewing areas.”
Will there be disruption at Belfast International Airport?
Anyone travelling to the airport is asked to leave plenty of extra time for their journey whether they are catching flights themselves or leaving friends and family off or picking someone up.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “There will be traffic disruption in the vicinity of Belfast International Airport in the lead up to the visit of President Biden to Northern Ireland this week.
"Those travelling to or from the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey.”