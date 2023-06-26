A US Army unit’s Carrickfergus roots have been remembered – 81 years on from its foundation.

The 1st Battalion US Rangers was an American commando-style force raised in the East Antrim town in 1942.

Formed at Sunnylands camp, it remains the only US military unit to be activated on foreign soil.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council marked the anniversary with a series of events from June 16-19.

Welcoming the guests from the US and France to the borough was Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

First up was a seminar in Carrickfergus Town Hall on Friday, June 16, where guests heard more about the prelude to America entering the war; the experiences of the first US troops to arrive in Northern Ireland; the formation of the new battalion, and the subsequent onward journey of those who temporarily called this part of the world ‘home’.

Guests also heard from the founders of Remembering Americans in Europe, who erected a memorial to the 1st Battalion US Rangers in Dieppe last August on the anniversary of the ill-fated Dieppe raid, in which 50 Rangers took part.

Three of those men who had started their Ranger journey in Carrickfergus lost their lives, becoming the first Americans killed in the war.

On Saturday, the guests travelled to the Northern Ireland War Memorial Museum in Belfast, where they discovered how much of the city was destroyed by German air raids in 1941.

Families of the original 1st Battalion US Rangers and current 75th Ranger Regiment personnel commemorating the activation of the 1st Battalion in 1942 in Carrickfergus. Photo: Lead The Way Tour - Carrickfergus

Next on the itinerary was Brownlow House in Lurgan, followed by Lisnabreeny memorial in Castlereagh.

On Sunday, a walking tour with Lead The Way Tour Carrickfergus showcased what the town was like during wartime and outlined how life dramatically changed for those who lived, worked or were stationed there during the war.

The tour took in the renowned US Rangers Museum, where guests met re-enactors from Wartime Living History and First to Fight. They were also entertained by Kelly Smiley, who performed songs popular in the wartime era.

The programme concluded with a civic commemoration at the US Rangers memorial stone in Sunnylands last Monday, June 19.

Families of the original WWII Rangers who joined the unit in 1942 also made the journey to Northern Ireland to mark the poignant occasion. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Over 30 visitors from across the USA and from Normandy in France attended the anniversary celebrations, including ten serving Rangers from the current 75th Ranger Regiment based in Savannah, Georgia.

Families of the original WWII Rangers who joined the unit in 1942 also made the journey to Northern Ireland to mark the poignant occasion.

Among them was Roy Murray from Virginia, whose father, Roy A Murray, was one of the original WWII Rangers.

From Berkeley, California, Roy's father had a varied career first as a lumberjack, then as a pilot and a merchant marine.

Serving Rangers form the 75th Ranger Regiment travelled from their base in Savannah, Georgia. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

He was originally a member of the 34th Infantry Division before he was selected for the unit in Carrickfergus.

Roy recalls growing up with amusing tales of his father's time in the East Antrim town. "While he was in Carrickfergus, he took the daughter of a minister out to play golf, and she beat him," he said. "He took her out a second time, and she beat him again - safe to say his manly ego was shattered!"

On another occasion, Roy Snr was introduced to the infamously strong beverage poteen while on a night out at a bar. "He couldn't speak for two days afterwards," his son said.

His father's wartime knowledge even led to him becoming a technical advisor on two films, including Darby's Rangers and The Story of GI Joe.

Roy Snr was one of the veterans who returned to Carrickfergus for the 50th anniversary of the founding of the US Rangers in 1992. "He was treated very well, and we've been treated very well while we've been here," said his son, who also pursued a military career.

"It was really interesting, from a military point of view, to see Carrickfergus Castle. We lived in Europe for a number for years so we've seen castles before, but Carrickfergus is a great example of a 'combat' castle and it's very well preserved."

John Joseph Stanton was one of the original US Rangers stationed in Carrickfergus during WWII. Photo: Stanton family

The civic commemoration, meanwhile, offered a valuable opportunity for the next generation to learn about the Rangers. "It's very touching to have this group of people honouring the original Rangers, over 80 years on," Roy said.

Meanwhile, Bill and Jeannie Stanton had travelled from outside Minneapolis to attend the commemorations.

Bill's father, John Joseph Stanton, was also one of those stationed in Carrickfergus with the US Rangers.

"My dad did some amazing things and he received the Silver Star and the Purple Heart, but he never talked about that time in his life," Bill said.

However, the anniversary events gave Bill and Jeannie the opportunity to meet relatives of those who had served alongside Bill's father. "We spoke to a son and daughter whose parents were with Bill's dad in Carrickfergus; that was very touching," said Jeannie.

The visit was the first time the couple had travelled to Carrickfergus. "We weren't sure what to expect, but we were really impressed," Jeannie added. "[The commemorations] were really well coordinated. Carrick is a beautiful place; we loved the castle."

After travelling to the north coast to see the Carrick-a-rede rope bridge, the Stantons' trip continued to Connemara, where they visited relatives of Bill's parents.

"We'd like to come back in a few years' time for the 85th anniversary," Bill added.

Welcoming the guests from the US and France to the borough last week was Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is proud to continue the Ranger legacy and its connection to Carrickfergus,” Ald Mulvenna said.

"Over 30 years ago now, returning veterans were encouraged to donate their memorabilia and tell their personal stories on a promise that the council would care for them and keep the memory of their contributions alive. On behalf of the council, I am delighted that we are able to continue to honour our commitment to the US Rangers.

"They will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of all the residents of Carrickfergus.”