US star Kevin Hart and Netflix crew filming in Northern Ireland

The Netflix feature is directed by Straight Outta Compton’s F. Gary Gray, working from a screenplay by Dan Kunka.
The star has been spotted filming on the streets of Belfast filming for the new movie, however, action has moved to the north coast.
Hart plays a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.
The feature is part of a creative partnership deal that 42-year old Hart signed with the streaming giant just over a year ago, for his production company to produce four movies exclusively for Netflix.
The multi-millionaire comedian is also listed as a producer for the film.
Another project made under the agreement is Me Time with Mark Wahlberg, Hart and Regina Hall, which is now in post.