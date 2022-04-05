Loading...

US star Kevin Hart and Netflix crew filming in Northern Ireland

US actor and comedian Kevin Hart and the crew of heist comedy Lift are currently filming scenes at Shackleton airfield, Ballykelly in Co Derry / Londonderry.

By Gillian Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:00 pm

The Netflix feature is directed by Straight Outta Compton’s F. Gary Gray, working from a screenplay by Dan Kunka.

The star has been spotted filming on the streets of Belfast filming for the new movie, however, action has moved to the north coast.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hart plays a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.

Kevin Hart attends the Netflix's "True Story" New York Screening at the Whitby Hotel on November 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The feature is part of a creative partnership deal that 42-year old Hart signed with the streaming giant just over a year ago, for his production company to produce four movies exclusively for Netflix.

The multi-millionaire comedian is also listed as a producer for the film.

Another project made under the agreement is Me Time with Mark Wahlberg, Hart and Regina Hall, which is now in post.

Read More

Read More
Derry Girls Season 3: when will it start?
NetflixNorthern IrelandLondon