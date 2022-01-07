Used wine bottle to break window

A woman caused criminal damage by throwing a wine bottle and breaking a window at the home of Trevor Hayes in Ballymena’s Queen Street area.

Amy Louise Mulholland (33), with an address listed as Mill Mews in Ballymena, also assaulted a police officer and resisted another PSNI officer on the afternoon of June 30, 2021.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court Mr Hayes told police he saw the defendant throwing the bottle at his back door.

editorial image

A defence lawyer said the incident was “fueled by alcohol”.