Utility companies unite to keep consumers connected

Michael McKinstry, Chief Executive at Phoenix Natural Gas and Chair of the Joint Utilities Working Group said, “As we come into a traditionally colder time of the year it’s important that we work together to help consumers and households prepare for winter weather and in the coming weeks we’ll all be sharing helpful information on our websites, through social media and in local papers to ensure consumers can quickly access help and support should they need it this winter.

“As essential utility providers, it is important that we work in partnership to help keep our consumers connected, and our engineers will continue to work tirelessly to support consumers over the winter months and beyond. We are also asking for the help of the wider public to keep an eye out for their neighbours, especially for more vulnerable consumers, and to contact us if they have any concerns whether at their own home or elsewhere. By working together we can keep everyone safely connected this winter.”