Several people were filmed in the town with a couple of suggestions that it be named Port Lurg.

The clip which features a number of locals came from the NI Screen’s Digital Film Archive.

One person suggested the new city is named Brownlow after Brownlow Castle and another suggested Drumgor as that is the central townland name between Lurgan and Portadown.

A man in Lurgan town centre gives his views on what the new city between Lurgan and Portadown should be called. Copyright from ITV.

A man responded: “I would call the new city a very big project indeed.”

Another thought: “Portydown Down or Portydown Up.”

Finally a man suggests: “You could call it Nowhere. That would be a good one.”

In the end it was called Craigavon.

Do you know anyone in this clip?

To watch more archive footage, visit https://digitalfilmarchive.net/media/is-craigavon-a-good-name-for-4583.

