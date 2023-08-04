Popular Northern Ireland television presenter Pamela Ballentine has opened up publicly for the first time about the shock of being told she had breast cancer.

The UTV star said that despite being a familiar face on television for almost 40 years, she is quite a private person and hasn’t gone public about the diagnosis until now. Thankfully her treatment, which included chemotherapy, has been successful and Pamela now feels able to open up about her experience and to urge others not to ignore potentially lifesaving health check appointments.

"I knew that when I was ready I wanted to highlight just how important early detection is,” she said.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, Pamela said the diagnosis came after a routine breast screening appointment at the end of 2022.

Television presenter Pamela Ballantine relaxing at home in May during the week of her final chemotherapy treatment. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“I had no lump or any visible sign. If I had not gone when I was called for my regular breast screening, I would not have known I had tumours in my right breast and armpit, perhaps until it was too late,” she said.

Pamela shared how after being recalled following her mammogram, needle biopsies were taken, followed by MRI and CT scans. She was given the devasting news she had a tumour in her right breast and in a lymph node in her armpit and how surgery was needed to remove the tumours, followed by radiotherapy

However the biopsy showed that it was the type of cancer that could divide and spread, so chemotherapy was recommended.

"That totally threw me. I couldn’t cope. I had geared myself up for surgery the following week. I had too much on to be able to start the treatment so soon,” Pamela recalled. She said she told her oncologist she couldn’t start treatment on the day suggested as she was going to be in Dublin.

Pamela Ballantine pictured in May during the week of her final chemotherapy treatment. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

"However when she asked me why, I did feel a bit lame saying “I’ll be having a boozy lunch with my friends on Sunday”. She looked me in the eye and said “Pamela, you have to understand you are ours now”. That hit home. The PICC line was fitted on the Monday morning and I had my first chemotherapy two days later.”

The presenter recalled that exactly two weeks after her first treatment her hair “started coming out in clumps”.

"Wigs are available through the NHS but I wasn’t able to get one that looked like me,” she said. “Thankfully I am lucky enough to be in a position to be able to buy one. I met Theresa at Tresses, who was wonderful, and I came home with my wig which I named “Helen” after the wonderful Dame Mirren, and Paul Stafford who has been cutting my hair for over 30 years trimmed her into shape. In fact not too many people know Helen and I have been inseparable since the middle of February.”

Pamela endured various unpleasant side effects from her treatment, but found great support and help not only from her healthcare team but also the Macmillan Helpline, which she described as “wonderful”.

As well as urging others to make sure to take up health screening offers, she had a message for the public not to look on her differently now they are aware of what she has come through.