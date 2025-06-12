The ‘horrific scenes’ in Ballymena must not be allowed to ‘seep’ into East Londonderry, the UUP constituency association has said.

The UUP grouping appealed for calm and condemned the recent upsurge in “racially motivated violence”, saying that once a “so-called cause turned to violence as a means of expression, that cause was totally tarnished”.

Speaking on behalf of the East Londonderry UUP Association, chairman Mr Robert Carmichael said: “With the globally famous Open golf tournament coming to our constituency next month, the last thing we need is for people to take the law into their own hands. We do not want to see the violent riots in North Antrim imported into East Londonderry.

“We in the East Londonderry UUP Association in condemning what happened in Ballymena say it is a time for cool heads in our constituency and we urge the community not to follow what has happened in Ballymena.

“We urge the Stormont Assembly to find the necessary cash to fund our cash-strapped PSNI so that the Chief Constable can be given the resources to put more ‘bobbies on the beat’ so that constituents feel protected in their homes.

“We also praise the work being done by places of worship and community groups in our constituency to help newcomers to East Londonderry integrate more effectively into our society.

“As golf enthusiasts from around the world prepare to come to our constituency for the Open, we do not want the reputation of East Londonderry tarnished by any violent behaviour as witnessed in Ballymena.

“Whilst people have the right to peaceful protest about issues they feel strongly about, wise heads must prevail so that a situation does not spiral out of control and plays into the hands of those who want to use violent rioting to implement their agenda.

“East Londonderry has always had the reputation of being a welcoming constituency. We must safeguard that reputation by remaining calm,” said Mr Carmichael.