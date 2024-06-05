Vanda Livingstone: police concerned about missing person last seen in Portadown
Police say they are concerned as to the whereabouts of a missing person last seen in Portadown.
In an appeal issued on Wednesday (June 5), the PSNI said Vanda Livingstone was last seen on the Armagh Road at approximately 5pm on Tuesday (June 4).
Vanda is described as being of medium build with dark shoulder length hair and wearing an all black dress, black puffer coat and grey DM-style boots.
If anyone sees Vanda or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 16-05/06/24.
