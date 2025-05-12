VE Day 80: 2,500 people attend Party in the Park at Antrim Castle

Almost 2,500 people attended with revellers dressed in 1930s and 1940s attire and enjoying live music on the main stage and an al fresco tea dance.

The commemorations launched on Wednesday, May 7, with the opening of the World War II Exhibition at Antrim Castle Gardens and a Holocaust Exhibition at Mossley Mill. That evening, the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment delivered a stirring Beating Retreat ceremony at Mossley Mill — a sell-out event that set the tone for the days to come.

Meanwhile, the historic World War II vessel, The Joyce, returned to Lough Neagh to serve as a permanent symbol of the lough’s wartime legacy.

On VE Day, Thursday, May 8, solemn flag-raising ceremonies were held at both Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill, with beacons lit later at Antrim Castle Gardens and Mossley Mill. Civic buildings were also lit up red in recognition of this historic day

1 . VE Day A great day out for a dance. Photo: Submitted

2 . VE Day Carole and Lily Murray get ready to set sail. Photo: Submitted

3 . VE Day Adrian and Amanda Jinariu share a dance. Photo: Submitted