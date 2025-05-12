VE Day 80: 2,500 people attend Party in the Park at Antrim Castle

By The Newsroom
Published 12th May 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 17:07 BST
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council concluded its 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day events with a themed Party in the Park at Antrim Castle Gardens on Sunday (May 11).

Almost 2,500 people attended with revellers dressed in 1930s and 1940s attire and enjoying live music on the main stage and an al fresco tea dance.

The commemorations launched on Wednesday, May 7, with the opening of the World War II Exhibition at Antrim Castle Gardens and a Holocaust Exhibition at Mossley Mill. That evening, the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment delivered a stirring Beating Retreat ceremony at Mossley Mill — a sell-out event that set the tone for the days to come.

Meanwhile, the historic World War II vessel, The Joyce, returned to Lough Neagh to serve as a permanent symbol of the lough’s wartime legacy.

On VE Day, Thursday, May 8, solemn flag-raising ceremonies were held at both Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill, with beacons lit later at Antrim Castle Gardens and Mossley Mill. Civic buildings were also lit up red in recognition of this historic day

A great day out for a dance.

1. VE Day

A great day out for a dance. Photo: Submitted

Carole and Lily Murray get ready to set sail.

2. VE Day

Carole and Lily Murray get ready to set sail. Photo: Submitted

Adrian and Amanda Jinariu share a dance.

3. VE Day

Adrian and Amanda Jinariu share a dance. Photo: Submitted

Young Will in camo.

4. VE Day

Young Will in camo. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Newtownabbey Borough CouncilEurope
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice