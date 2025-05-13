VE Day 80: Ballyclare RBL hosts act of remembrance and veterans' breakfast

Veterans, residents, councillors and school representatives attended the event at which Jack, from Ballynure Primary School, played the Last Post and Reveille on the cornet. His participation, along with that of other students was, the RBL said, “fantastic”.

Afterwards, Reverend Jonny Campbell-Smyth was presented with a certificate of appreciation for his continued role in leading the religious elements of the branch’s commemorative events. A second branch certificate was awarded to Councillor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, recognising the council’s longstanding support which includes the upkeep of the War Memorial Park and regular participation in remembrance activities.

Commemorations continued on May 10 with a veterans’ breakfast in Ballyclare Town Hall, which brought together former service members, their families, and community representatives, including MP Robin Swann. “The gathering provided an opportunity for reflection, connection, and the sharing of stories among those who have served."

1 . VE Day Ballyclare Branch of the Royal British Legion held an act of remembrance to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Photo: Submitted

2 . VE Day Reverend Jonny Campbell-Smyth was presented with a RBL branch certificate of appreciation. Photo: Submitted

3 . VE Day Attending the act or remembrance in Ballyclare. Photo: Submitted