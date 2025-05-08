VE Day 80: tea dance in Lisburn’s Market Square

Published 8th May 2025, 19:22 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 19:32 BST
A celebratory tea dance has been held in Lisburn’s Market Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).

It was part of a wider programme organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) honouring the courage and sacrifice of those who served in the Second World War.

Events included a solemn flag raising at Lagan Valley Island and a wreath-laying ceremony at Lisburn War Memorial - all designed to remember, reflect and unite the community in a spirit of peace.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly and Alderman Amanda Grehan from LCCC enjoy the celebratory tea dance in Market Square Lisburn.

Taking part in the celebratory tea dance in Market Square, Lisburn.

Lisburn joined towns and cities across the UK and beyond in marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Jeffers Bakery staff with themed cakes for the tea dance in Market Square Lisburn.

