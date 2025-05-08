VE Day 80: tea dance in Lisburn’s Market Square

It was part of a wider programme organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) honouring the courage and sacrifice of those who served in the Second World War.
Events included a solemn flag raising at Lagan Valley Island and a wreath-laying ceremony at Lisburn War Memorial - all designed to remember, reflect and unite the community in a spirit of peace.
1. Tea Dance
Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly and Alderman Amanda Grehan from LCCC enjoy the celebratory tea dance in Market Square Lisburn. Photo: STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. Tea Dance
Taking part in the celebratory tea dance in Market Square, Lisburn. Photo: STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. Tea Dance
Lisburn joined towns and cities across the UK and beyond in marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. Photo: STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
4. Tea Dance
Jeffers Bakery staff with themed cakes for the tea dance in Market Square Lisburn. Photo: STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA