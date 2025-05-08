VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Coleraine: timetable of events
Today, the 80th anniversary of the ending of World War II in Europe will be commemorated.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has organised a series of events in Coleraine town centre. The schedule is as follows:
6pm Military Village and WW2 historians exhibit (Queen Street) as well as WW2 vehicle display (Church Street).
6.30pm Tolling of church bells.
6.35pm Live performances at Town Hall featuring Leading Ladies, Victoria Lagan Dance & Drama, and DH Christie Primary School.
8.30pm Parade departs Coleraine Leisure Centre.
9pm Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial led by Rev. D J Thompson MBE DL (naming of the fallen, wreath laying, bagpipes, bugle).
9.15pm Counterpoint Choir performance.
9.30pm Lighting of the Beacon and VE Day 80 tribute.
9.35pm National Anthem.
