Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

8 May 1945 – VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) – meant an end to nearly six years of a war that had cost the lives of millions.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, the 80th anniversary of the ending of World War II in Europe will be commemorated.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has organised a series of events in Coleraine town centre. The schedule is as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6pm Military Village and WW2 historians exhibit (Queen Street) as well as WW2 vehicle display (Church Street).

Causeway Coast and Glens Council have organised a series of events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. CREDIT CCGBC

6.30pm Tolling of church bells.

6.35pm Live performances at Town Hall featuring Leading Ladies, Victoria Lagan Dance & Drama, and DH Christie Primary School.

8.30pm Parade departs Coleraine Leisure Centre.

9pm Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial led by Rev. D J Thompson MBE DL (naming of the fallen, wreath laying, bagpipes, bugle).

9.15pm Counterpoint Choir performance.

9.30pm Lighting of the Beacon and VE Day 80 tribute.

9.35pm National Anthem.