Carrickfergus Museum and Carrickfergus Historical Society are collaborating to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

An event at Carrick Town Hall on Saturday, May 10 (11am-3pm) will feature a day of demonstrations, displays, workshops, talks, games, music and dancing.

It will feature contributions from local organisations that were active during the war and are still thriving today, including the Women’s Institute, St John Ambulance, Boys’ Brigade, Cadet forces and more.

Visitors can also pick up tips on how to make do and mend, how to make wartime rations last – and perhaps even learn to jive.

Gas attacks were considered a very real threat in 1939. The Government decided that gas masks should be issued to every man, woman and child. Some 38 million masks were needed for the civilian population and were distributed throughout the UK in small cardboard boxes. Pictured here is the distribution of gas masks by the Red Cross in Carrickfergus Town Hall, 1939. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum

The Town Hall itself was a hub for the community during the war, used for dances and other events.

Gas masks were distributed there to members of the public as part of UK-wide efforts in 1939.

Carrickfergus Museum is also developing an exhibition focusing on those left behind at the Home Front during the Second World War, in particular women’s contributions.

Featuring film and audio, there will be wartime recollections, wartime music and news broadcasts of the declaration of war and of VE Day.

A VE Day parade on Carrickfergus High Street. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum

Council-wide programme

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is reminding the public of a programme of events to commemorate VE Day across the borough.

Beginning on Thursday, May 1 at Larne Museum and Arts Centre from 2pm to 4pm, there will be a display of ‘The Day the Yanks dropped in to Kilwaughter’, featuring footage from the war years from NI Screen. It will also include a presentation of Animals at War.

The council is then holding a special commemoration at the Andrew Jackson Centre and US Rangers Museum on Saturday, May 3 between 11am and 3pm, with talks on wartime themes and musical entertainment.

Details of all the activities, times and booking links are available on the Council website at: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/VEDay2025

The ‘VE80 Celebrations and Lighting of the Beacons of Freedom’ on Thursday, May 8 will take place in each of the three towns:

- People’s Park, Ballymena from 7pm

- Carrickfergus Town Hall and War Memorial Gardens from 6.30pm

- Curran Park, Larne from 7.30pm

At the Andrew Jackson Centre will be a dedicated children’s event, ‘The Secret Elephant’ which tells the story of the Belfast zookeeper who brought the elephant home in case the zoo was bombed.

