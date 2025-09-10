A Carrickfergus cheerleading club has a new reason to celebrate after receiving a £1,500 grant from Tesco as part of the Stronger Starts scheme.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding boost will allow young athletes at the Velocity Cheerleading Club access to new equipment, including a new speaker and placement hand and feet mats to practice cartwheels.

Founded in 2023 by do-directors and best friends Sasha Largey and Danielle Wilson, the club has already grown to four full teams: Starlitz (ages 5–8), Boltz (ages 8–11), Voltage (ages 12–16) and Xplosion (ages 16–44), with a waiting list for new members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club trains weekly at Carrickfergus Amphitheatre and is committed to promoting teamwork, fitness, and confidence for children, teenagers, and adults across the community.

Velocity Cheerleading Club's Starlitz, Boltz and Voltage teams at the Carrickfergus Amphitheatre. Photo: Velocity Cheerleading Club

“Cheerleading is one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK and Ireland, but it is still often misunderstood as an American pastime,” Sasha explained. “The sport is often stereotyped as being all about pom poms, but, in reality, cheer is so much more than that – it’s about athleticism, teamwork, and strength.

“We are so proud to see the confidence and growth in our cheerleaders. Some started with little to no tumbling experience and are now performing advanced skills. Beyond the stunts and routines, cheerleading teaches teamwork, resilience, and friendship, and every athlete leaves practice feeling empowered and accomplished.”

In 2024, the Velocity Cheerleading Club competed in two competitions in counties Antrim and Meath and brought several trophies home. Looking ahead to 2026, the club is preparing to take part in three competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xplosion, Velocity Cheerleading Club's adult team. Photo: Velocity Cheerleading Club

“We are so grateful for the support from Tesco, which has allowed us to purchase new equipment to support skill development and will help contribute towards transport for next year’s competitions,” Sasha added.

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many Northern Ireland community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help groups like the Velocity Cheerleading Club. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit people of all ages, and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.