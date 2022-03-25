Venue changed for Ballyclare film screening

The Picture House Ballyclare had been due to show Cathy Brady’s debut film Wildfire on March 26 in Ballyclare Town Hall at 7.30pm.

However, due to planned road closures in The Square area of the town, a new venue has been arranged.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Providing an update on social media today (Friday), a spokesperson for the Picture House said: “Tomorrow night’s screening location has been moved to the hall at Second Ballyeaston Presbyterian Church. Same film, same time, same crew!

Second Ballyeaston Presbyterian Church. (Pic by Google).

“If this doesn’t suit any ticket holders you can request a refund directly through Eventbrite, but we hope to still see you all there!”

The Trenchill Road site has been selected as the new venue after the organisers decided to relocate due to road closures in Ballyclare.

A spokesperson for the Picture House explained: “It has just been brought to our attention that a parade is scheduled in the town centre at the same time that we will be showing a film in the Town Hall and The Square will be closed to traffic from 6pm.”

For further details about the film, click here