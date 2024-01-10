Loved ones of long-serving District Nursing Sister, Vera Smith, have paid poignant tributes following her recent passing at the age of 91.

Vera Smith. (Pic: Contributed).

The Fermanagh native, who was born in Brookeborough on July 16 1932, passed away peacefully at her home in Aughnacloy on December 11 2023.

After spending around the first decade of her life in Brookeborough, she moved with her parents, Emily and Joseph Beatty, to a small farm in Fivemiletown.

On completion of her studies at Cavanaleck School, Vera worked in the dairy at Colebrooke Estate, although she had aspirations to become a nurse.

Vera Smith worked as a nurse in the Newtownabbey area for 30 years. (Pic: Contributed).

Commenting on her great-aunt’s vocation, Sharon Keenan, said: “Vera was 18 in 1950 when she started nurse training at Tyrone County Hospital, Omagh. She stayed in the nurses’ home and from the start enjoyed her time on the wards with patients.

“A year or two after nurse training Vera spent six months in Liverpool and six months in Manchester to complete her midwifery training.

"After that training, Vera took up a maternity post at The County hospital, Enniskillen. She had many happy memories of her time working there. A number of babies were named Vera after her."

Following her time being employed at provincial hospitals, Vera moved to Newtownabbey, where she would become part of the community for three decades.

Detailing Vera’s time in Newtownabbey, Sharon explained: “In the early 60s Vera moved to Newtownabbey. Living in Arthur Avenue and then Abbots Cross. She completed District Nurse training in the University area of Belfast.“Vera worked in the community as a midwife and district nurse in Newtownabbey. When midwifery and district nursing divided, Vera chose district nursing. She worked from Whiteabbey Health Centre and later as District Nursing Sister in charge.

"Vera was a born nurse, naturally caring with a good sense of fun. She loved going into her patients and they enjoyed her company. She was up early in anticipation of the working day ahead, very organised, efficient and motivated.

"Vera made many friends through her career and time spent in Newtownabbey and some were still visiting and keeping in contact right up until her death.

"Vera retired around 28 years ago. She had worked slightly over 30 years in Newtownabbey. She and some other ladies then went for daily walks along the shore. Vera attended Rathcoole Methodist and volunteered in a charity shop up there.”

Following her retirement, Vera moved to the Aughnacloy area approximately 20 years ago.

Sharon stated: “During her time living in Newtownabbey, Vera went home to stay with her mum and niece Doreen on free weekends. Then later to Stonepark where her mother lived with Doreen, Bill and their family.

"Her mother died in 1982, but Vera remained close to Doreen and family, continuing to stay.“After several years retirement she moved back closer to those roots. After moving to Tyrone, Vera attended Knockconny Baptist when she was able.

"Vera was a real people person, optimistic in her outlook, always willing to help in any way and give of her time. Putting everyone before herself and taking a real joy in others’ happiness. Vera is greatly missed by her family and friends."