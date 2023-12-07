Veterans’ Champion for Causeway Coast and Glens to hold Veterans' Breakfast in Bushmills
The Veterans’ Champion for Causeway Coast and Glens is hosting his last Veterans’ Breakfast of the year on Saturday, December 9.
Cllr Philip Anderson is hosting the free event in Dunluce Parish Centre, 13 Priestland Road, Bushmills, from 9.30-11.30am. All veterans and family members are welcome to attend.
This event is funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust as part of a wider programme to support Veterans' Champions across Northern Ireland. Any veteran needing advice on accessing support, can contact Cllr Anderson on 0777 227 2479.