Veterans’ event postponed following the Queen’s death
In light of the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II the Larne Branch Regimental Association of The Ulster Defence Regiment CGC have decided, as a mark of respect, to postpone the Armed Forces Veterans’ event on Monday, September 12.
The event had been due to be held at Larne Royal British Legion - Point St, Larne on Monday evening.
The organisers are aiming to rearrange the event at a later date