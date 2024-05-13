'Viable device' taken from the scene of north Belfast security alert
A number of homes were evacuated as a result of the incident in the Balholm Drive and Brompton Park area of Ardoyne.
Detective Inspector Alan Fenton said: “Police received a report at around 3.55am on Monday morning of a suspicious object located outside a property in the area.
"The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations.
"A number of homes in the area were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area. Residents have now returned to their homes and all roads have re-opened and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding.
"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 149 13/05/24.”
