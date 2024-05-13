Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ongoing security alert in north Belfast has now ended.

A number of homes were evacuated as a result of the incident in the Balholm Drive and Brompton Park area of Ardoyne.

Detective Inspector Alan Fenton said: “Police received a report at around 3.55am on Monday morning of a suspicious object located outside a property in the area.

"The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations.

Police at the scene of the alert in Balholm Drive and Brompton Park in the Ardoyne area of Belfast. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"A number of homes in the area were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area. Residents have now returned to their homes and all roads have re-opened and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding.