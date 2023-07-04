Register
Vic-Ryn in Lisburn is set to host Christian Endeavour national convention

Christian Endeavourers throughout the Irish CE Union are looking forward to coming to Lisburn’s Vic-Ryn Centre for the 108th Irish National CE Convention on Saturday September 23 at 7.15pm when Mr Ken McGall, and elder in Second Broughshane Presbyterian Church, will be installed as All Ireland President of CE.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:26 BST

Ken has been in CE from the age of seventeen and has held various posts at Society, Local Union and Irish Union levels; at present he is a member of Irish Christian Endeavour Executive.

He is married to Jean who is involved in CE as a Junior leader in 2nd Broughshane and also holds the post of Treasurer in Irish CE.

His vision for his Presidential year would be to encourage leaders and members to serve Christ, remembering the CE motto, “For Christ and the Church”.

Ken McGall will be installed as Irish CE President 2023-2024 at Vic-Ryn in Lisburn this September. Pic Credit: Christian Endeavour
Mrs Carole Dillon, who helps run the various CE Societies, in Priesthill Methodist Church is a former President of the Irish Christian Endeavour Union and is currently its Training Convenor.

