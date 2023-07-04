Vic-Ryn in Lisburn is set to host Christian Endeavour national convention

Ken has been in CE from the age of seventeen and has held various posts at Society, Local Union and Irish Union levels; at present he is a member of Irish Christian Endeavour Executive.
He is married to Jean who is involved in CE as a Junior leader in 2nd Broughshane and also holds the post of Treasurer in Irish CE.
His vision for his Presidential year would be to encourage leaders and members to serve Christ, remembering the CE motto, “For Christ and the Church”.
Mrs Carole Dillon, who helps run the various CE Societies, in Priesthill Methodist Church is a former President of the Irish Christian Endeavour Union and is currently its Training Convenor.