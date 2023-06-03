A man has passed away in hospital following a road traffic collision in Northern Ireland earlier this week.

The single-vehicle crash took place in Downpatrick on Monday, May 29.

Sergeant Green from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 3.50am of a collision on the Ballyhornan Road involving a white Peugeot 3008.

"Emergency services attended and the man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away. He has been named as 25-year-old Bradley Gilman from the Ardglass area.

