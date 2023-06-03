Register
Victim of fatal road traffic collision in Downpatrick named as Bradley Gilman

A man has passed away in hospital following a road traffic collision in Northern Ireland earlier this week.
By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 17:08 BST

The single-vehicle crash took place in Downpatrick on Monday, May 29.

Sergeant Green from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 3.50am of a collision on the Ballyhornan Road involving a white Peugeot 3008.

"Emergency services attended and the man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away. He has been named as 25-year-old Bradley Gilman from the Ardglass area.

The PSNI has confirmed that a man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Downpatrick on Monday, May 29.

"Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Ballyhornan Road area around this time and date and who has dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 234 of 29/05/23.”

