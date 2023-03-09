Victims group raises awareness of scheme for people permanently injured in the ‘Troubles’

The Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme (TPDPS) is overseen by the Victims Payment Board (VPB) and housed within the Department of Justice.

It acknowledges the harm suffered by those injured in the N.I Troubles/conflict and aims to promote reconciliation between people in connection with N.I’s troubled past.

The scheme can provide payments to those who have suffered a permanent disability (physical and/or psychological) as a result of an injury caused through no fault of their own, in an incident related to N.I Troubles.

An individual’s application will need to meet a number of criteria to be entitled to payments. For example, an injury caused by a Trouble Related Incident must have resulted in a permanent disability level of at least 14% as assessed by a suitably qualified healthcare professional.

The Scheme has been operating since August 31 2021 and South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) (who support innocent victims/survivors of the violence across Northern Ireland and through outreach services into Republic of Ireland and Great Britain) are one of five groups within the victim/survivor sector to have resources to support those wishing to make an application.

SEFF’s Director of Services Kenny Donaldson explains: “Support for making an application can be made through our group, we will assist you with making the application and support you throughout the process, we will aim to give you a professional and empathic service throughout”.

“We have assisted with over 700 applications since the scheme was launched and are aware of some successful Awards with positive outcomes for those concerned”.

“Within SEFF we offer the full wraparound service and we are conscious that given the nature of this scheme where an applicant is required to share their most painful, traumatic and intimate experiences that there is always a risk of traumatisation.

"We have support services in-house spanning counselling, complementary therapies, check in telephone services, befriending and much more to support the needs of those engaging”.

“Please do reach out and contact our Welfare service on: 028 677 23884 (option 1) or via email: [email protected] and we will ensure that someone knowledgeable speaks to you about the scheme, the known criteria and the process which requires navigating through.

“We have offices across Northern Ireland that offers clients the opportunity to meet in a confidential space close to their home, we also offer the option of home visits in exceptional circumstances and when an office appointment is just not viable for someone.

"Importantly, we also work collaboratively with a number of partner groups across Northern Ireland who have connect with victims/survivors within their community/constituency and their premises may also be available to facilitate would be applicants.”