A LENADERG man will today (Thursday) set off on an epic 500-mile walk between France and Spain to raise funds for Banbridge Community Men’s Shed.

Victor Carswell and his cousin Trevor are taking on the Camino de Santiago walk from St. Jean Pied de Port to Santiago de Compostela.

Victor was inspired to tackle the iconic trail after watching the film ‘The Way’, starring Martin Sheen.

“I watched the film about 10 or 12 years ago, and it’s brilliant and depicts the walk really well and what it’s all about,” Victor told the Chronicle.

Victor Carswell sets off on his 500-mile walk on June 6.

“Since I watched it, I always wanted to do it, but work always seemed to get in the way or I was too busy.

“Last March I decided I’m going to do it regardless. Then, I thought why not do it for a good cause and, hopefully, collect a few pounds along the way?

“I saw the men’s shed appeal for money to help get it started, and it’s something I’d like to join myself.

“I got in touch with Paul Scappaticci to see if they would mind me doing it for the shed and they were over the moon!”

Victor and Trevor are aiming to complete 15-20 miles per day.

“The first couple of days will probably be the hardest,” Victor explained.

“We start in a little village in the south of France called St. Jean Pied de Port and it’s at the base of the Pyrenees.

“So, the first couple of days will be spent traversing the Pyrenees into Spain, with an altitude gain of something like 2,000m.

“Then, we’ll be walking long stretches of flat roads, through farmland and forest areas, loads of small villages and towns, and two or three cities. 90% of the trail is actually countryside.

“This walk has went on for thousands of years and it’s following the way of St. James - he was the first person to walk it.”

The dad-of-two, who works in steel erection and industrial cladding, hopes his fitness levels and stamina will stand him in good stead.

“I would say I'm fit enough - I’m no gym bunny, but my work keeps me fit.

“I’m constantly walking every day, and I’m on my feet from the start of the day until I finish work.

“Last year, on average, I was doing over 20,000 steps a day, so your stamina and ability to keep walking and plodding on comes second nature to you.”

The cousins deliberately haven’t set themselves a deadline for completing the trail.

“If we come to a little village or town and we like the look of it, we’ll just take the next day off and spend the day there and do some touristy things. Then we can pack our bags the next day and move on.

“Nothing is planned, we’ll just play it by ear and we haven't booked any of our accommodation.”

Victor added: “I’ve walked in the Mournes plenty of times and done the Mourne Wall - and that’s a pretty big challenge in itself to do it in a day.

“But doing this amount of walking, constant every day - I never have done anything like this before.

“It’s a personal challenge and I want to do it to say ‘I've done it’. It’s ticking off the wish list and it’s something which has been 10 or 12 years in the making.

“I don’t want to look back in 10 or 15 years and say ‘I wish I had done it’ - life's too short. It’s something I'll always remember.”

Victor will be giving regular updates on his progress which will be available on ‘Banbridge Saints & Sinners’ and also the Banbridge Community Men’s Shed Facebook page.