Victor Stewart: PSNI seek help to locate man reported missing from Derry / Londonderry who has links with Cookstown
Police are seeking information from the public to help locate a man missing since Friday afternoon.
Victor Stewart was reported missing from Derry / Londonderry and police say he has links to the Cookstown area.
Victor is described as being of slim build, 5’ 5” in height and with grey hair. He was last seen wearing black / navy trousers, a black / navy hooded coat, black beanie hat, black gloves and white trainers.
Police are urging anyone to come forward who may have information that could help them locate Victor.
The number to call is 101 and ask to speak with the duty sergeant at Strand Road quoting reference 431 28/02/25.
