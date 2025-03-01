Victor Stewart. Picture: released by PSNI

Police are seeking information from the public to help locate a man missing since Friday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victor Stewart was reported missing from Derry / Londonderry and police say he has links to the Cookstown area.

Victor is described as being of slim build, 5’ 5” in height and with grey hair. He was last seen wearing black / navy trousers, a black / navy hooded coat, black beanie hat, black gloves and white trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are urging anyone to come forward who may have information that could help them locate Victor.

The number to call is 101 and ask to speak with the duty sergeant at Strand Road quoting reference 431 28/02/25.