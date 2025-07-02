Residents and staff have spoken of their “devastation” at the imminent closure of Victoria Court Care Home in Carrickfergus.

Employees and relatives of loved ones living at the Shore Road facility were told of the decision in separate meetings on June 17, with a closure date of July 4.

Charles Leach, Director of Victoria Court said the decision was made due to “financial pressures” after the sale of the home as a going concern fell through.

Thirty seven elderly residents had been living at the 43-bed home, with some having moved to other locations since the announcement.

Victoria Court Care Home. Photo: Google

Angela Wright, whose grandfather is a resident in Victoria Court said: “As a family we have been very happy with the care he has received from the staff who work there. The staff are dedicated and passionate about providing the best care possible for the residents.

"My grandfather is really settled at Victoria Court and to say we as a family are devastated by the news of this sudden closure is an understatement. There is still no suitable placement for him as of yet which is obviously causing a huge amount of stress for all of us.

"My grandfather’s wife is 81 and the prospect of him being placed miles away from his family is a very real concern. My mum visits him every day and doesn’t drive, so she won’t be able to continue this if he’s not placed somewhere local.

"It’s been heart-breaking to see some of the patients move to other homes; patients and their families have been in tears along with the staff.

"Victoria Court is their home, a place where they feel safe and it’s just been taken away from them with just two and a half weeks’ notice. These elderly patients deserve better treatment than this. I am absolutely sickened that in this day and age it’s deemed acceptable to just to close with 17 days’ notice, with absolutely no consideration given to how this will impact on the residents.”

Alison Tweedie has worked at the home since 1998, first as a care assistant and since last year as a cleaner. “It was a real shock; we have a few staff who’ve been here over 20 years,” she said.

"I really feel for the residents; some of them don’t have family members to speak for them. A lot of the families are just disgusted.”

Another staff member, who did not wish to be named added: “Two and a half weeks’ notice is not a lot of time for staff and residents to find somewhere else.”

Mr Leach said further attempts had been made in the weeks before the closure announcement to find an alternative buyer, but these were unsuccessful.

In a statement, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said it was aware of the owner’s decision to close Victoria Court, and is “working closely with them at this time”.

A NHSCT spokesperson added: “We know this is a very difficult time for residents and their families, and would reassure them that our main priority remains their ongoing care and comfort. Trust staff will be available throughout the transition period to offer guidance.

"Efforts to secure appropriate alternative accommodation are underway, and we will liaise with family members and loved ones during this process.”