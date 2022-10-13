Victorian childhood theme for Carrickfergus talk
Life as a child in Victorian times in small-town Ulster is the theme of a talk being hosted by Carrickfergus and District Historical at the Town Hall on Wednesday, October 26, at 7.30pm.
The society explained: “Mrs Coe (b.1875) was there, did that, and had an extraordinary recall of her childhood in Carrickfergus. She wrote it all down in a big notebook that has survived and is full of stories of the lives of ordinary people in Carrickfergus.”
Ron Bishop is the guest speaker.